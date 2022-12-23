News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The best Leeds fish and chip shops according to Tripadvisor for a Christmas chippy treat

If the Friday before Christmas calls for a chippy tea, we’ve rounded up the best in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
4 minutes ago

Whether you're after extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps, these Leeds fish and chip shops have all received glowing reviews from their customers on Tripadvisor. Here are the best places to order a batter-filled treat and what customers had to say about their chippy:

1. The best fish and chip shops in Leeds

Here are the best-rated fish and chip shops in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Skyliner, Austhorpe View

A Skyliner customer said: "Great food in cosy surroundings. The staff were brilliant and made it a great birthday treat for my dad. Special thanks to Melissa who served us and Victor who prepared our food. Delicious. We'll be back in the new year."

Photo: Graham Lindley

Photo Sales

3. Murgatroyds, Yeadon

A Murgatroyds customer said: "Wow the fish and chips are out of this world freshly cooked and the most pleasant staff you can ask for nothing is too much for them."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Original Fisheries, Bramley

An Original Fisheries customer said: "Service was excellent, fish batter was crispy and light, chips were cooked to perfection and my colleague even got a free dashing of tomato sauce (normally priced 25p) definitely worth a visit."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4