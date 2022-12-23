If the Friday before Christmas calls for a chippy tea, we’ve rounded up the best in Leeds.
Whether you're after extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps, these Leeds fish and chip shops have all received glowing reviews from their customers on Tripadvisor. Here are the best places to order a batter-filled treat and what customers had to say about their chippy:
Here are the best-rated fish and chip shops in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews
2. Skyliner, Austhorpe View
A Skyliner customer said: "Great food in cosy surroundings. The staff were brilliant and made it a great birthday treat for my dad. Special thanks to Melissa who served us and Victor who prepared our food. Delicious. We'll be back in the new year."
3. Murgatroyds, Yeadon
A Murgatroyds customer said: "Wow the fish and chips are out of this world freshly cooked and the most pleasant staff you can ask for nothing is too much for them."
4. Original Fisheries, Bramley
An Original Fisheries customer said: "Service was excellent, fish batter was crispy and light, chips were cooked to perfection and my colleague even got a free dashing of tomato sauce (normally priced 25p) definitely worth a visit."
