Whether you’re craving a Big Mac, a McFlurry fix or a vanilla milkshake, not all McDonald’s in Leeds are serving up the same experience.

Customers have had plenty to say about their Maccies visits, posting thousands of Google reviews on the food, service and wait times across the city’s 19 branches of the fast food chain.

We’ve rounded up every branch in Leeds and ranked them from best to worst - according to their average Google reviews rating. Restaurants are scored out of a total of five stars.

1 . Morley - 3.8 The McDonald's in Wide Lane, Morley, scored 3.8 stars from 1,334 reviews. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Briggate - 3.7 The McDonald's branch on Briggate has a rating of 3.7 stars from 3,628 Google reviews | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Elland Road - 3.7 The branch on Elland Road has a rating of 3.7 stars from 2,856 Google reviews Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Leeds City Station - 3.7 The McDonald's branch inside Leeds City Station has a rating of 3.7 from 1,302 Google reviews | Google Photo Sales

5 . Colton - 3.6 The McDonald's branch in Colton Mill Retail Park has a rating of 3.6 stars from 2,810 Google reviews | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales