The Bankhouse Pudsey: Date revealed for reopening after stunning £370,000 refurb with 'cakeaway' and food menu announced

The Bankhouse on Bankhouse Lane, Pudsey, is reopening on Monday (February 13) from 11.30am for drinks, with food available from the following Monday.

The investment at The Bankhouse has been undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and new licensee Richard Thewlis.

Roberttown born-and-bred Richard grew up in West Riding pubs run by his parents.

The Bankhouse at Pudsey, Leeds re-opens after a major investment and refurbishment by Star Pubs. Licensee Richard Thewlis and Manager Luke Morton are pictured at the refurbished pub ahead of the grand opening on 13th February.

He revitalised The Railway at Drighlington when he took it over in 2008.

The Bankhouse is his second pub in the area.

Luke Morton, manager of The Railway, will help Richard run The Bankhouse.

The refurbishment has transformed The Bankhouse into a high quality traditional country pub serving excellent food and creating 20 new jobs.

Richard told the Yorkshire Post: “The majority of the team come from Pudsey, which will help give the pub a great community feel.”

The work has fully renovated the exterior of the stone-built pub, bringing out all its charm and installing new signage and lighting.

An overgrown outside space has become a beautiful 180-seater garden with views over the countryside beyond, festoon lighting and new planting.

The internal revamp has retained all the pub’s character, whilst upgrading it throughout and making it more comfortable.

Original features such as the fireplace, flagstone floors and wood paneling have been retained and complemented by a new décor incorporating heritage colours and leather-covered banquette seating.

“I’m overwhelmed by how fantastic The Bankhouse looks – it’s better than I ever imagined”, Richard added.

"It has kept its lovely country feel but gained a few contemporary twists from finishes like the fabrics. The garden is gorgeous, too.

"The whole team is really excited. We can’t wait to open the doors and show people their ‘new look’ pub.”

Richard – a trained chef – said he is making freshly prepared food a focal point.

The menu will feature pub classics like sausages & mash, fish & chips, burgers and Sunday roasts.

Comfort food will be a specialty, with dishes such as slow roast short ribs and braised brisket & pickled pepper suet pudding.

The desserts will follow suit and include proper steamed treacle sponge, rum and bread & butter pudding and gluten-free molten white chocolate melt-in-the-middle pudding, Richard said.

Dishes will be made from scratch using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

Richard added: “I’m following in my parents’ footsteps. When I was growing up, all the meals in their pubs were homemade. It’s labour intensive but makes for really delicious food.”

With many passing walkers and cyclists, The Bankhouse will serve barista-quality coffee and hot and iced drinks along with cakes made at the pub.

Drinks and cakes to go – or “cakeaway” as the pub calls it – will be available, too. Dog walkers have not been forgotten either; there is a dog-friendly bar and water bowls for four-legged friends.

On the drinks front, The Bankhouse will offer a carefully chosen selection of wines, spirits and beers.

Cask enthusiasts will have a choice of four cask ales on tap including Theakston Best Bitter, Theakston Summit, Timothy Taylor’s Landlord and a constantly changing guest ale.

“The Bankhouse has had a great reputation in the past", Richard said.

"My aim has been to restore it to its former glory and make it a pub that the community can be proud of once again. People have been desperate for The Bankhouse to reopen, and there’s been a terrific amount of interest from local residents throughout the building work.

"Everyone has been incredibly welcoming and supportive. I can’t thank them enough.”