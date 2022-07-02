The Bankers Cat Leeds review - Classic British pub with a modern twist

Recession, increasing overheads, tax on beer, the ban on smoking, cheap supermarket beer and changing lifestyle habits have all been blamed for the shuttering of many British boozers.

Yes, some have been lost because greedy property developers want to turn over the buildings for a quick buck -others are left to rot by big pub companies that don’t invest in them properly. But let’s face it, some of them were just not very good - a range of tepid, uninspiring beer, grey food and fraying carpets just does not cut the mustard anymore.

Anyone looking for inspiration for how to make a new pub work in 2022 should look no further than The Bankers Cat in Boar Lane. The pub, which bills itself as a “traditional city centre pub with a modern twist”, is buzzing on a rainy Thursday evening.

The Bankers Cat, Boar Lane.

The Thornbridge Brewery venue - a bookies and a bank in a past life - has been a hit in Leeds, despite opening shortly before the Covid pandemic hit.

The inside has been beautifully done out in the classic British pub style - with a full mahogany bar, plenty of leather sofas and stools and even a bespoke stained glass window.

There’s room downstairs too, with space for private parties in the old bank vault.

The clientele is a good mix of people - electricians having an after work pint, students, the white collar crowd, older couples enjoying a drink - which makes for a great atmosphere. The only downside for me was the music, which just didn’t seem necessary.

Thornbridge Brewery’s success was founded on Jaipur, which is what I order on my visit. It’s a fantastic mix of grapefruit, lemon and tropical fruit with an enticing bitterness, balanced with a malt base that helps keep the beer light and drinkable.

A large range of the Derbyshire brewery’s beers are on offer, but there’s a wide range of other beers on tap and a strong selection of wines and spirits.

The uniformed staff are pleasant, efficient and well-informed - a professionally run operation all round, while still feeling relaxed.

The Bankers Cat makes it seem easy - top quality beer in beautiful surroundings. If it’s a traditional British pub you’re after, you’d be hard pressed to find a better example in Leeds city centre.

Factfile

Address: 29 Boar Lane, LS1 5DA

Telephone: 0113 440 7998

Opening hours: Sunday - Thursday, noon - 10pm; Friday and Saturday, 11am - 11pm

Website: www.bankerscat.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 10

Value: 8

Atmosphere: 9