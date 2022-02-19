Stephanie and Matthew Cliffe opened their bar, bottle shop and café in 2018 and, following its success, unveiled a second neighbourhood bar in Garforth last year.

We visited the bar, nestled in the middle of Main Street, on a Saturday afternoon and grabbed the last table downstairs.

We were given a warm welcome by staff, who served us at our table, and soon struck up a conversation with the group of ladies next to us - the true marker of a neighbourhood bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Assembly Garforth is on 67 Main Street

The drinks menu is hand-drawn on a chalkboard by the window, and you get the feeling it has been carefully-selected by Stephanie and Matthew.

There’s a choice of a dozen wines - six white and six red - ranging from £16.50 to £22.50 per bottle, as well as a selection of beer on draught including Guinness, Cali Pale, Atlantis and the Assembly’s own brew Assembly Pils.

There’s three martinis to choose from - French, espresso and The Assembly (a twist on a Pornstar) - as well as an Aperol, apricot, cassis or elderflower spritz and plenty of spirits and bottled beers behind the bar.

There’s three martinis to choose from - French, espresso and The Assembly (a twist on a Pornstar)

I opted for the espresso martini while my friend ordered Beefeater gin with lemonade. The martini was pleasant but it was lacking a punch; it was a little on the watery side with an almost metallic aftertaste.

I was driving home, so our server offered to make me a virgin Assembly martini with a dash of cranberry juice for my second round. It was deliciously sweet and creamy, served with a slice of pineapple. My friend went for the Pineapple-flavoured gin which she loved.

It was pelting it down outside and we stayed there for hours. The rustic décor is gorgeous - vintage paintings to feast your eyes on, a grandmother clock, antique golden mirrors, patterned cushions and luxurious bottle-green walls.

Up a rickety wooden staircase with floral patterned wallpaper, there’s more seating and an old fireplace. Every corner of the bar has been carefully-decorated to feel like home.

Our bill came to just over £20 which, living in the city centre, I thought was a mistake.

Stephanie and Matthew aren’t businesspeople by trade, but that adds to the charm and character of their growing Assembly brand.

It’s a home-outside-home and there’s a real sense of community - something I think we're all craving after the last two years.

Factfile

Address: 67 Main Street, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 1AF

Telephone: 0113 318 9478

Opening hours: Mon, closed; Tue-Thur, 4pm-11pm; Fri, 4pm-11.30pm; Sat, 2pm-11.30pm; Sun, 2pm-10.30pm

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 8/10