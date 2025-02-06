Google Maps not only helps us find our way, but also provides excellent information on pubs from reviews to images.

In celebration of its 20th birthday, Google Maps has revealed the 20 most popular pubs across the UK.

From traditional locals to modern gastropubs, the list highlights the best of the UK pub industry.

Here is the full list of Google Maps’ 20 best pubs to visit in the UK.

1 . The Standing Order, Edinburgh The Standing Order is a JD Wetherspoon pub with a 4.2* rating from 11,600 reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool The Velvet Coaster is a JD Wetherspoons pub with a 4.3* rating from 11,145 reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Counting House, Glasgow The Counting House in Glasgow is a JD Wetherspoon pub with a 4* rating from 10,636 reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Anchor Bankside, London Anchor Bankside has a 4.2* rating from 9,840 reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . The Albert & The Lion, Blackpool The Albert & The Lion is a JD Wetherspoon pub with a 4.1* rating from 8,719 reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . The Palladium, Llandudno The Palladium has a 4* rating from 8,487 reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales