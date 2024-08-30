The 19 best restaurants in Yorkshire - according to AI

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 30th Aug 2024, 12:05 BST

AI picked the best restaurants based on Michelin Stars, AA Rosettes and other accolades 🍴

Yorkshire is a wonderful place to visit, with plenty of restaurants to enjoy a delicious meal. 

We asked OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT to list the best-rated restaurants in Yorkshire. These were its suggestions, based on a combination of Michelin stars, AA Rosettes, and other culinary accolades.

Chat GPT said: "These restaurants showcase the best of Yorkshire's culinary scene, combining traditional British flavours with modern techniques and international influences."

Here are the 19 best restaurants in Yorkshire according to AI. 

A Michelin-starred restaurant led by Tommy Banks, known for its seasonal British tasting menu.

1. Roots, York

1. Roots, York

A Michelin-starred restaurant led by Tommy Banks, known for its seasonal British tasting menu.

A historic gastropub in the Yorkshire Dales with a Michelin star, renowned for its modern European cuisine.

2. The Angel at Hetton

2. The Angel at Hetton

A historic gastropub in the Yorkshire Dales with a Michelin star, renowned for its modern European cuisine.

A fine dining restaurant in a luxury hotel, offering a Michelin-starred experience with Yorkshire produce.

3. Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon

3. Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon

A fine dining restaurant in a luxury hotel, offering a Michelin-starred experience with Yorkshire produce.

Another gem by Tommy Banks, this restaurant offers a farm-to-table experience with a Michelin star.

4. The Black Swan at Oldstead

4. The Black Swan at Oldstead

Another gem by Tommy Banks, this restaurant offers a farm-to-table experience with a Michelin star.

A Michelin-starred restaurant in a thatched cottage, known for its modern take on traditional British dishes.

5. The Star Inn at Harome

5. The Star Inn at Harome

A Michelin-starred restaurant in a thatched cottage, known for its modern take on traditional British dishes.

A highly acclaimed restaurant offering small plates with international influences.

6. Skosh, York

6. Skosh, York

A highly acclaimed restaurant offering small plates with international influences.

