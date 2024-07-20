The 17 best sun-trap beer gardens across Leeds as the weather improves according to Google reviews

Published 20th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

Cheer up Leeds - the sun is out!

And what better place to spend the day in Leeds than a lovely sun-trap beer gardens or rooftop terrace.

Luckily for us, there’s no shortage of bars and pubs in Leeds with the perfect outdoor seating to enjoy a pint and the sun.

Here are 17 of the best sun-trap beer gardens and rooftop terraces across Leeds as the weather improves - and what customers have to say.

1. Green Room

Green Room, in Wellington Street, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 420 Google reviews. A customer at Green Room said: “Visited with my daughter at university here and had a lovely day on the sunny roof terrace with some gorgeous drinks and lovely staff. Will be back!” | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

2. IF Rooftop

If Rooftop, in East Parade, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 180 Google reviews. A customer at If said: “Absolutely love this place, awesome vibe, great food and the roof terrace is an amazing space with lovely views across Leeds!” | Submitted Photo: Submitted

3. Piglove by the River

Piglove by the River, in Clarence Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 108 Google reviews. A customer at Piglove said: “Really cool bar by the canal, fantastic in the sunshine! Lovely place to sit and have a drink, especially in the sun. Haven’t tried the food yet but hope to at some point!" | National World Photo: National World

4. Roland's

Roland’s, in Call Lane, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 351 Google reviews. A customer at Roland’s said: “One of the best bars in town. An oasis of calm in the maelstrom of call lane. Great drinks, great atmosphere, great staff.” | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

5. Headrow House

Headrow House, in the Headrow, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 1,853 Google reviews. A customer at Headrow House said: “Decent, large bar and restaurant with large outdoor roof terrace. Wide selection of tasty drinks. Social, friendly atmosphere. I enjoy coming here.” | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

6. Water Lane Boathouse

Water Lane Boathouse, in Canal Wharf, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 2,145 Google reviews. A customer at Water Lane Boathouse said: “Lovely place for a drink on a warm summer's day, plenty of outside seating. The food was great and there was a decent selection of drinks on tap.” | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

