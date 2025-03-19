The 15 roughest pubs in Leeds that have now closed according to readers and ex punters

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 09:34 BST

Readers have given their thoughts on the roughest pubs to have closed in Leeds.

Whether renowned for fighting on the weekends or anti-social behaviour, these boozers made first time visitors think twice before stepping in.

We asked our readers on Facebook what the roughest pubs in Leeds from down the years are and received over 200 comments.

Some also gave anecdotes from their days in the “lively” and “ropey” destinations.

Included are 15 pictures of the most selected spots.

Reader Colin Jackson said that The Middleton Arms - remembered fondly as The Miggy Arms - was "always good for a fight on the weekend". The Middleton Park Road boozer, pictured here in September 1993, was knocked down in 2012, with an Aldi supermarket being built in its place.

1. The Middleton Arms

Reader Colin Jackson said that The Middleton Arms - remembered fondly as The Miggy Arms - was "always good for a fight on the weekend". The Middleton Park Road boozer, pictured here in September 1993, was knocked down in 2012, with an Aldi supermarket being built in its place. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Marquis of Granby on Eastgate, pictured in August 1984 shortly before it closed. Steven Atkinson remembered: "They had a projector screen in the pool room showing Thai Kick Boxing and the skinheads playing pool were in full garb and were genuinely intimidating. We had no idea about its reputation. Rough? Not arf."

2. Marquis of Granby

The Marquis of Granby on Eastgate, pictured in August 1984 shortly before it closed. Steven Atkinson remembered: "They had a projector screen in the pool room showing Thai Kick Boxing and the skinheads playing pool were in full garb and were genuinely intimidating. We had no idea about its reputation. Rough? Not arf." | YPN Photo: YPN

A number of readers said Wilson's Arms in Seacroft was the roughest in Leeds. It was demolished in August 2003.

3. Wilson's Arms

A number of readers said Wilson's Arms in Seacroft was the roughest in Leeds. It was demolished in August 2003. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

The Vine, on the Headrow, was named as the roughest in Leeds by two readers. James Brown described it as a "rare spot indeed".

4. The Vine

The Vine, on the Headrow, was named as the roughest in Leeds by two readers. James Brown described it as a "rare spot indeed". | YPN Photo: YPN

The Compton Arms, in Harehills, was demolished in 2006 but is still remembered by reader Angus Stewart as "lively".

5. Compton Arms

The Compton Arms, in Harehills, was demolished in 2006 but is still remembered by reader Angus Stewart as "lively". | YORKSHIRE POST NEWSPAPERS Photo: YORKSHIRE POST NEWSPAPERS

The Old Golden Fleece on Churwell Hill was pictured by one reader. Pictured here in June 2002, it closed in 2009 and was demolished before a supermarket was built in its place.

6. The Old Golden Fleece

The Old Golden Fleece on Churwell Hill was pictured by one reader. Pictured here in June 2002, it closed in 2009 and was demolished before a supermarket was built in its place. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

