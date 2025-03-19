2 . Marquis of Granby

The Marquis of Granby on Eastgate, pictured in August 1984 shortly before it closed. Steven Atkinson remembered: "They had a projector screen in the pool room showing Thai Kick Boxing and the skinheads playing pool were in full garb and were genuinely intimidating. We had no idea about its reputation. Rough? Not arf." | YPN Photo: YPN