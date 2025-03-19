Whether renowned for fighting on the weekends or anti-social behaviour, these boozers made first time visitors think twice before stepping in.
Included are 15 pictures of the most selected spots.
1. The Middleton Arms
Reader Colin Jackson said that The Middleton Arms - remembered fondly as The Miggy Arms - was "always good for a fight on the weekend". The Middleton Park Road boozer, pictured here in September 1993, was knocked down in 2012, with an Aldi supermarket being built in its place. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Marquis of Granby
The Marquis of Granby on Eastgate, pictured in August 1984 shortly before it closed. Steven Atkinson remembered: "They had a projector screen in the pool room showing Thai Kick Boxing and the skinheads playing pool were in full garb and were genuinely intimidating. We had no idea about its reputation. Rough? Not arf." | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Wilson's Arms
A number of readers said Wilson's Arms in Seacroft was the roughest in Leeds. It was demolished in August 2003. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
4. The Vine
The Vine, on the Headrow, was named as the roughest in Leeds by two readers. James Brown described it as a "rare spot indeed". | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Compton Arms
The Compton Arms, in Harehills, was demolished in 2006 but is still remembered by reader Angus Stewart as "lively". | YORKSHIRE POST NEWSPAPERS Photo: YORKSHIRE POST NEWSPAPERS
6. The Old Golden Fleece
The Old Golden Fleece on Churwell Hill was pictured by one reader. Pictured here in June 2002, it closed in 2009 and was demolished before a supermarket was built in its place. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
