The 15 friendliest pubs and bars in Leeds according to Google reviews

With Dry January well and truly in the rear view mirror we can once again look forward to that much needed pint at the end of a long day.

By Alex Grant
3 minutes ago

The question you first have to ask yourself is when it comes to going out for a drink, what do you look for in a pub or bar?

Do you go looking for an extensive selection of drinks? Knowing that Leeds United will be on the TV? Or do you simply go to a place you know to be friendly and welcoming?

If you do and you’re looking for a new place to try, here are 15 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in Leeds according to Google reviews.

Ranked in no particular order. All are rated between 4 and 5 stars and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers in the reviews.

1. Whitelock's Ale House

Address: Turk's Head Yard, Leeds LS1 6HB. Phone: 0113 245 3950.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. The Midnight Bell

Address: 101 Water Ln, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5QN. Phone: 0113 244 5044.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Outlaws Yacht Club

Address: 38 New York St, Leeds LS2 7DY. Phone: 0113 234 6998.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. BrewDog North Street

Address: Crispin House, New York Rd, Leeds LS2 7PF. Phone: 0113 391 2950.

Photo: Google

