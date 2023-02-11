The 15 friendliest pubs and bars in Leeds according to Google reviews
With Dry January well and truly in the rear view mirror we can once again look forward to that much needed pint at the end of a long day.
The question you first have to ask yourself is when it comes to going out for a drink, what do you look for in a pub or bar?
Do you go looking for an extensive selection of drinks? Knowing that Leeds United will be on the TV? Or do you simply go to a place you know to be friendly and welcoming?
If you do and you’re looking for a new place to try, here are 15 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in Leeds according to Google reviews.
Ranked in no particular order. All are rated between 4 and 5 stars and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers in the reviews.