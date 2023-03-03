Leeds has a wealth of brilliant restaurants serving cuisine from all over the globe.
From modern Italian fare to Indian street food, and lively chains to tiny independent eateries, diners have so much choice it can be hard to know where to visit next. To help you out, we’ve put together a list of some of the most highly-rated restaurants and takeaways in the city.
Here are the 15 top places to eat in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews – and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. Best Leeds restaurants
Here are the 15 top places to eat in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews
Photo: Google
2. Dastaan
A customer at Dastaan, Adel, said: "Fantastic - possibly the best curry I’ve ever had. Exceptional service. Victoria was a brilliant, attentive and knowledgable waiter." Pictured is co-founder and head chef Sanjay Gour.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. La Palmera
A customer at La Palmera, Roundhay, said: "The menu is extensive offering mainly Italian and Mediterranean food. Inside the staff are welcoming and attentive to right degree - helpful just when you need them. The menu is quite extensive - my friend and I opted for the lunchtime set menu which offered a great choice. All the food was beautifully presented and tasted heavenly."
Photo: Google
4. Riva Blue
A customer at Riva Blu, now in the site of the former Gino D'Acampo restaurant (pictured), said: "Really lovely meal ate all of it our waiter was very nice and helpful as my mum didn’t know what to pick so he recommended some of the food options to my his name was Jimmy. Very beautiful restaurant as well."
Photo: Simon Hulme