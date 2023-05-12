The 13 best pubs and bars in Leeds according to TripAdvisor including Scarbrough Hotel
Leeds is chock full of brilliant bars and classic pubs where you can spend an evening with some friends but which ones ate the highest.
As the weekend approaches, we here at the Yorkshire Evening Post have compiled a list of the 13 best bars and pubs in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews and what customers had to say about them.
We’re only looking at pubs and bars with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5/5 or above. Furthermore, we will be ignoring anywhere with fewer than 20 reviews. Did your favourite city spot make the cut?
Page 1 of 4