The 13 best pubs and bars in Leeds according to TripAdvisor including Scarbrough Hotel

Leeds is chock full of brilliant bars and classic pubs where you can spend an evening with some friends but which ones ate the highest.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 12th May 2023, 16:30 BST

As the weekend approaches, we here at the Yorkshire Evening Post have compiled a list of the 13 best bars and pubs in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews and what customers had to say about them.

We’re only looking at pubs and bars with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5/5 or above. Furthermore, we will be ignoring anywhere with fewer than 20 reviews. Did your favourite city spot make the cut?

As the weekend approaches we have compiled a list of the 13 best bars and pubs in Leeds.

1. Best bars and pubs in Leeds

As the weekend approaches we have compiled a list of the 13 best bars and pubs in Leeds. Photo: NW/Google

One reviewer said of the Scarbrough Hotel: "Our go to pub in Leeds city centre and never fails to live up to the previous visit. Excellent food, excellent beer, excellent staff always a pleasure to visit."

2. Scarbrough Hotel, Bishopgate Street

One reviewer said of the Scarbrough Hotel: "Our go to pub in Leeds city centre and never fails to live up to the previous visit. Excellent food, excellent beer, excellent staff always a pleasure to visit." Photo: James Hardisty

One reviewer at Salon Privé said: "First ever visit to salon prive on Saturday night but I assure you it won’t be my last. My friend and I had some delicious cocktails, kudos to the mixologist."

3. Salon Privé, Russell Street

One reviewer at Salon Privé said: "First ever visit to salon prive on Saturday night but I assure you it won’t be my last. My friend and I had some delicious cocktails, kudos to the mixologist." Photo: Google

One customer at the Adelphi said: "Spent a few hours here having lunch and catching up with friends. Great selection of beers and the food was exceptional. Lovely staff and ambiance too."

4. The Adelphi pub, Hunslet Road

One customer at the Adelphi said: "Spent a few hours here having lunch and catching up with friends. Great selection of beers and the food was exceptional. Lovely staff and ambiance too." Photo: Mark Bickerdike

