From high-end gastropubs to local boozers, there are many fine establishments serving hearty meals and home-cooked grub in Leeds. If you're looking for a tasty meal out but struggling to know where to visit first, we have you covered. These are the 11 best pubs for lunch and dinner in Leeds, according to TripAdvisor reviews, and what customers had to say.
1. Best Leeds pubs for food
Here are the best-rated pubs for lunch and dinner according to Tripadvisor reviews Photo: National World
2. The Scarbrough Hotel
A customer at the Scarbrough Hotel, Bishopgate Street, said: "The Scarbrough Hotel remains a firm favourite for monthly lunch gatherings. There's a good range of draught ales and stout, plus a varied menu from starters to full main courses and desserts (-never had room for one after a main course!). Staff are friendly and obliging, and the place is kept clean and tidy at all times. Food and bar service is always outstanding." Photo: James Hardisty
3. The Adelphi
A customer at the Adelphi, Hunslet Road, said: "Big group of us came for food and drinks on a sunday. Roasts and all the meals, sea bass etc, were top notch. Great value for money. Beer and service were great from start to finish, especially from Beth and Debbie. Definitely coming back." Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. The White Swan
A customer at the White Swan, Swan Street, said: "Best Sunday lunch for years, amazing service and lovely atmosphere, beef, veg and potatoes great, the red wine gravy was exceptional." Photo: James Hardisty