With a wealth of fantastic restaurants on our doorsteps in Leeds, it can be hard to choose where to visit next - whether it’s for a special occasion or an after-work treat.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes top ten most booked lists for counties across the UK.

In West Yorkshire, nine of the 10 most popular restaurants are in Leeds. Here are the most booked restaurants this month and what customers had to say about their experience.

1 . The Cut and Craft, Leeds Housed in the Victoria Quarter, The Cut and Craft tops the list of West Yorkshire's most booked restaurants and has an average rating of 4.6/5 stars . One diner said: "Tasty and beautifully cooked food. Exquisite environment." | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . The Ivy Asia, Leeds Second on the most-booked list is Thy Ivy Asia, also in the Victoria Quarter, which has an average rating of 4.7/5 stars. One reviewer said: "Wonderful decor and ambience, excellent, attentive service. The food was top notch!" | National World Photo Sales

3 . The Ivy, Victoria Quarter The Ivy is consistently one of West Yorkshire's most-booked restaurants, with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. One customer said: "Fabulous meal, all courses were really good. Attentive staff, friendly and professional but not over the top." | James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Bill's, Leeds British chain Bill's, in Albion Place, has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars. One customer said: "Some very unique dishes, which we enjoyed greatly. Nice spicing was used. We recommend highly. Service is super." Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

5 . Devour, Holmfirth Nestled in the picturesque Holme Valley, this Holmfirth restaurant has an average rating of 4.7/5 stars. One reviewer said: "Excellent food, lovely setting and great drinks. Sat outside which is highly recommended when the sun is out!" | Devour/Google Photo Sales