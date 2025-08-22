The 10 most booked restaurants in Leeds and West Yorkshire named by OpenTable

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure

Vertical specialist editor

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 16:30 BST

These restaurants are certified customer favourites 🍽

With a wealth of fantastic restaurants on our doorsteps in Leeds, it can be hard to choose where to visit next - whether it’s for a special occasion or an after-work treat.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes top ten most booked lists for counties across the UK.

In West Yorkshire, nine of the 10 most popular restaurants are in Leeds. Here are the most booked restaurants this month and what customers had to say about their experience.

Housed in the Victoria Quarter, The Cut and Craft tops the list of West Yorkshire's most booked restaurants and has an average rating of 4.6/5 stars . One diner said: "Tasty and beautifully cooked food. Exquisite environment."

1. The Cut and Craft, Leeds

Housed in the Victoria Quarter, The Cut and Craft tops the list of West Yorkshire's most booked restaurants and has an average rating of 4.6/5 stars . One diner said: "Tasty and beautifully cooked food. Exquisite environment." | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Second on the most-booked list is Thy Ivy Asia, also in the Victoria Quarter, which has an average rating of 4.7/5 stars. One reviewer said: "Wonderful decor and ambience, excellent, attentive service. The food was top notch!"

2. The Ivy Asia, Leeds

Second on the most-booked list is Thy Ivy Asia, also in the Victoria Quarter, which has an average rating of 4.7/5 stars. One reviewer said: "Wonderful decor and ambience, excellent, attentive service. The food was top notch!" | National World

Photo Sales
The Ivy is consistently one of West Yorkshire's most-booked restaurants, with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. One customer said: "Fabulous meal, all courses were really good. Attentive staff, friendly and professional but not over the top."

3. The Ivy, Victoria Quarter

The Ivy is consistently one of West Yorkshire's most-booked restaurants, with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. One customer said: "Fabulous meal, all courses were really good. Attentive staff, friendly and professional but not over the top." | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
British chain Bill's, in Albion Place, has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars. One customer said: "Some very unique dishes, which we enjoyed greatly. Nice spicing was used. We recommend highly. Service is super."

4. Bill's, Leeds

British chain Bill's, in Albion Place, has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars. One customer said: "Some very unique dishes, which we enjoyed greatly. Nice spicing was used. We recommend highly. Service is super." Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Nestled in the picturesque Holme Valley, this Holmfirth restaurant has an average rating of 4.7/5 stars. One reviewer said: "Excellent food, lovely setting and great drinks. Sat outside which is highly recommended when the sun is out!"

5. Devour, Holmfirth

Nestled in the picturesque Holme Valley, this Holmfirth restaurant has an average rating of 4.7/5 stars. One reviewer said: "Excellent food, lovely setting and great drinks. Sat outside which is highly recommended when the sun is out!" | Devour/Google

Photo Sales
Located in the landmark Old Post Office building in the heart of City Square, this classic restaurant has an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. One customer said: "Attentive, great ambience, good quality food. Stunning building inside and out."

6. The Restaurant Bar & Grill, Leeds

Located in the landmark Old Post Office building in the heart of City Square, this classic restaurant has an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. One customer said: "Attentive, great ambience, good quality food. Stunning building inside and out." | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsLeedsWest YorkshireCounties
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice