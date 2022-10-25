John Robert’s Botanic Request is moving into the mill’s historic Twisting building, which is currently being comprehensively renovated.

The cocktail bar, called the Test Bar, will open its doors to the public on November 5.

During the past ten years Sunny Bank Mills, one of the most famous family-owned mills in Yorkshire, has been transformed into a modern office and mixed-use retail and leisure complex for the 21st century, creating 400 sustainable new jobs.

John Robert’s Botanic Request is moving into the mill’s historic Twisting building.

Ben Peel, co-founder of John Robert’s Botanic Request with his partner Emelie Nilsson, explained: “Once we had decided to relocate from nearby Stanningley, we viewed numerous sites but when we stepped into the Twisting, it instantly felt just right for our brand and concept for a distillery and cocktail bar.

“As a good bar is all about atmosphere, environment and hosting, it was hard not to ignore the beautiful panoramic views looking over the mill’s courtyard and grounds. We also loved that it was tucked away at the back of the mill complex. It had a feeling that it could become Farsley’s best kept secret, somewhere you could meander away from the day-to-day and step into somewhere quite unique for an exceptional gin or a well-made cocktail.

“Our brand is all about celebrating the exceptionalism in people, as it is this that makes them unique, and when we thought long and hard about the history of the space, and the craftsmanship of the people whom have worked in there over the years, it made even more sense that this was to be the new home for John Robert’s Botanic Request.”

John Robert’s Botanic Request is 17 months old and has picked up multiple awards since it was founded. The new premises will enable expanded production to supply increasing demand, including a new export deal to the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cocktail bar, called the Test Bar, will open its doors to the public on November 5.