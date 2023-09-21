Taylor's Sports Bar & Grill Leeds: The Headingley pub hoping to become 'stop 3.5' on the Otley Run
Taylor’s Sports Bar & Grill, which is situated at 107 Otley Road, opened in March as a place to enjoy food and drink and also celebrate the city’s sporting heroes from down the years.
From boxing champion Josh Warrington to Leeds Rhinos legends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield, the venue is adorned with action shots of the city’s biggest sporting stars.
General manager Donovan Ather said that business has picked up through the summer and that they have found a great deal of enjoyment from welcoming those taking part in the Otley Run into the bar.
The bar is situated bang in between stop three, The New Inn, and stop number four, Headingley Taps, of the Otley Run and so groups dressed as Minions, Star Wars characters and celebrities have been naturally heading in for a pit stop as they make their way through the 15-venue bar crawl.
Mr Ather said: “It’s all been good natured so far.
"One surprising we’ve found is that while it’s associated with students, we’ve had birthday parties from the north east coming.”
He added: “While are focused on forging links on the sporting side of things and we do want to offer a hub for the older residents, we also want it to be known that we do welcome those people on the Otley Run. We want to be all encompassing.
"It’s a fine balance that we respect the area around us and also offer a good space for people to enjoy themselves.”
Taylor’s is hoping to establish itself as a recognised stop-off on the Otley Run as students start heading back to the city in the coming weeks.
The stop has already been mentioned by the Otley Run’s official group as stop number ‘3.5’, with Mr Ather adding: “We hope to contribute something a little bit different to the Headingley scene as it's only dedicated sports bar that is open for breakfast from 9am everyday.
"We have had great feedback from those who have attended our venue as part of the Otley Run and we would love to embrace it more and become a solid part of it.”