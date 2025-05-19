It’s a food and fork dine with me experience with a difference.

The team behind one of Yorkshire’s destination dining venues are gearing up for a jam-packed line-up of immersive foodie events - kicking off with their flagship event, Hidden Harewood.

Eddy Lascelles, managing director, and the driving force behind Harewood Food and Drink Project, based on the 4,500 Harewood Estate, and his team offer guests the chance to dine with a real difference with immersive foodie events featuring tasting menus using the estate’s produce.

From tractor rides transporting people to hidden locations featuring dining tables overlooking sprawling fields of countryside, to a cocktail bar set up in an Old Folly in the woods, with festoon lighting, the magical woodland setting of the Harewood Estate, combined with exceptional dishes, pushes the boundaries of experience-style dining.

Hidden Harewood is the flagship event, which runs throughout July, and Eddy says there has been a ‘clamour’ for its return.

He said: "We're delighted to confirm the return of our flagship fine dining event, Hidden Harewood. Since we launched the event in 2017, there has been a clamour for it to return. This will be its 7th edition, and we're excited to confirm the dates and can't wait to show our guests the full Hidden Harewood experience.

“We've found that there's huge demand for dining experiences that are truly unique, that are experiential and immersive as well as being downright delicious. We're lucky to be surrounded by such natural beauty here at Harewood and with the incredible produce we have, prepared by such a talented chef as Will Campbell, we feel that Hidden Harewood is the perfect showcase of everything we're doing at Harewood.”

Blending exceptional food, theatrical storytelling, and secret locations across the 4,500-acre estate, Hidden Harewood is fine dining re-imagined. This is not your typical dinner reservation – it’s a journey into the wild, edible heart of Harewood.

Will added: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be participating in Hidden Harewood again this year. It truly is a dream for any chef to be involved in such an event, offering the chance to work in stunning settings with the finest ingredients that Yorkshire has to offer. The past year has been incredibly rewarding, collaborating closely with the Harewood Estate's dedicated farmers and grounds team to source and preserve a wide variety of ingredients directly from the Harewood Estate.

“This year promises to be even more special, with new and exciting locations, and we're incorporating even more storytelling and theatrical elements into each dish. Hidden Harewood provides a fantastic and unique opportunity for us to connect with our guests on a personal level whilst explaining the inspiration and tireless work that's gone into creating the menu.

“This year's menu showcases both the vibrant history of Harewood House, alongside promoting the forward thinking and dynamic ecological work that's turning Harewood into a food lover’s destination.”

Hidden Harewood takes place on July 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 25th and 26th.

Tickets for this year’s events will be released exclusively to Harewood Food & Drink newsletter subscribers on Friday, May 16th. Guests can sign up at: https://www.harewoodfoodanddrink.com/