Taste the sweet, feel the heat: Introducing NEW Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind.

Launched with select retailers, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind offers hints of heat to ignite the taste buds and revolutionise your Spicy Margarita cocktail

experience.

Whether you’re hosting at home, or just want to shake things up for 2024, the new Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind is a Mexican-inspired fusion of unexpected and distinct flavours combined with the smooth taste of Smirnoff vodka.

The juicy tamarind fruit evokes notes of zingy lime and the spice from a mix of chillies excites the taste buds to create a bold and surprising sweet-meets-spicy flavour sensation. Best enjoyed in a Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Spicy Margarita.

Want to create the cocktail of the season at home? Just follow these simple steps:

Smirnoff Spicy Margarita (1.5 Units per Serve)

Ingredients

• 50ml Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind (1.5 Units)

• 25ml Lime juice

• 25ml Sugar Syrup

• Top with soda water

Garnish

• Lime wheel

• Chilli Sea Salt Rim

• Jalapeño

Method

● Pre-prepare a tumbler glass with a rim of chilli sea salt.

● Add the Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind, lime juice and sugar syrup to a cocktail

shaker with ice.

● Shake to mix and fine strain into the pre-prepared tumbler over fresh ice.

● Top with soda water, garnish and serve.

Unique flavours are complemented by a vibrant and eclectic Mexican-inspired bottle design. What’s more – the label has phosphorescent ink which means that the bottle glows in the dark for a fun and quirky keepsake. Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind vividly captures the bold essence that mirrors its distinctive flavour, glowing with the same fiery spirit that defines its taste.

Push boundaries and create unforgettable moments with your friends, whether you’re a seasoned vodka enthusiast or a daring flavour explorer, this new release from Smirnoff is sure to leave a lasting impression. Grab a bottle today and join the bold revolution!