Tassimo launches brand new Costa and Cadbury offerings to its hot beverage line up.

Calling all hot drink lovers, Tassimo has launched two brand new additions to its popular pod range.

Available on the Tassimo website and via selected stockists nowy, the new Costa Skinny Latte and Cadbury Caramel Hot Chocolate pods will be available for just £4.99 per 6 & 8 pack respectively.

First up, for shoppers wanting a lighter way to enjoy their favourite latte, the Tassimo Costa Skinny Latte boasts the same authentic taste but contains 46% less sugar than the regular Tassimo Costa Latte. Bringing a specially crafted blend of coffee beans that have been expertly roasted to create the unique Costa taste, this new offering retains the indulgent, silky-smooth flavour topped with fine foam, just with fewer calories – and without the café price tag!

Hot chocolate fans can also get in on the action, with Tassimo’s new limited-edition Cadbury Caramel Hot Chocolate pods. Deliciously creamy, it is the perfect hot chocolate drink with beloved Cadbury taste blended with natural caramel flavour, sure to elevate any hot chocolate experience. The rich velvety caramel flavours blend seamlessly with cocoa to create an irresistible taste sensation to compliment any cosy moment.

Using the Tassimo machine’s unique Intellibrew™ technology, the Costa Skinny Latte and Cadbury Caramel pods deliver the coffee shop experience at the simple touch of a button, guaranteeing a delicious cup every time. If needed, the drinks can be customised to the perfect drink size, temperature, and intensity, through Tassimo’s bestselling machines including the FINESSE and My Way machines to suit individual preferences.

The new products will be available for £4.99* per 6 & 8 pack from Tassimo.com and in Morrisons & B&M stores.

*Price is at the sole discretion of the retailer.