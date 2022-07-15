Take your subscription to the YEP further with 25% off selected D&D venues across Leeds

With a range of great food, drinks and a fantastic atmosphere you can enjoy the very best of what Leeds has to offer in style. And, if you sign up today, you can get 25 per cent OFF at the following venues:

Angelica

Based in Leeds’ Trinity shopping centre, Angelica boasts an unforgettable brasserie dining and cocktail experience in a stylish, modern, sixth-floor restaurant - complete with stunning rooftop views of the city.

Crafthouse, main, Issho, top right, Angelica, bottom left, and, bottom right, East 59th, are taking part in the YEP's new offer.

Crafthouse

This sleek, modern, and industrial-inspired fine-dining restaurant serves up a delightful selection of British food, featuring chargrilled dishes and a selection of fine wines. It’s the perfect venue to celebrate the good times with an added touch of panache.

East 59th

The stylish East 59th overlooks Leeds Kirkgate Market, while also offering great views across the city skyline. Style and fun is very much present throughout this contemporary restaurant, vibrant cocktail bar which is also home to a beautiful Mediterranean-style rooftop.

Issho

The Japanese-themed Issho is a contemporary rooftop restaurant, bar and terrace that affords its clientele an experience with an enviable view. It’s fitting that a translation of Issho from its Japanese-influence means ‘together’, for that’s where the best times can be had, undoubtedly.

