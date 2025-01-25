Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A working tailors by day, luxury suits give way to bespoke gins by night - a place steeped in old-world charm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the moment we stepped through the door, it was clear that Tailors Gin is a venue that offers something truly unique.

There’s the speakeasy decor, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to transport you to another time, and a dressing-up rack full of 1920s wears. There’s the impeccable table service, where staff are at your side with the ring of a bell. And then there’s the in-house magician, who visits every table and had us ‘ooing and aahing’ at some impressive card tricks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our reviewer tried Tailors Gin in the Grand Arcade | National World

The eccentric tailors and speakeasy opened in the Grand Arcade, off Merrion Street, in 2018. We were the first customers to arrive on our visit, but the tiny bar quickly filled up with lively chatter.

The gin menu is, perhaps unsurprisingly, vast and full of interesting options.

Among them are six hand-crafted spirits from Tailors’ own distillery - the bespoke Tailors Gin, five flavoured gins and a morello cherry and chocolate-spiced rum. There’s also a selection of ‘roaring 1920s cocktails’, five variations of an old fashioned and four espresso martinis, which our server confidently told us were the “best in Leeds”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar is a luxury mens' tailors by day | Jonathan Gawthorpe

I tried Tailors’ bespoke London dry gin and tonic (£10 for a double) - which was divine. Soft chamomile, fresh mint and fragrant cardamom pair perfectly with leading citrus notes from fresh Italian bergamot.

My sweeter-toothed companion opted for the wild Scottish raspberry gin (£6.50 for a single), which received equal praise - a fresh burst of raspberry and light floral notes, with earthy undertones from the juniper that runs through all its bespoke gins.

After our server's bold claims, and having espresso martinied my way across Leeds, I had to put Tailors’ version to the test. I went for the caramel version (£11). It was indulgent, beautifully smooth and dangerously drinkable, the perfect blend of bitter and sweet. I uphold their claim.

The wild Scottish raspberry and Tailors London dry gin | National World

My only complaint was that it was uncomfortably cold, even with our ‘gin jackets’ on. It was -4C outside, and I totally understand that the soaring costs of heating are becoming unmanageable for many small businesses. But some simple remedies for the winter months - like blankets for the tables - would certainly secure my return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even then, I think I’d brave the cold again for the Tailors experience - an experience truly like no other.

Factfile

Address: 23-24 Grand Arcade, Leeds, LS1 6PG

Telephone: 0113 450 6527

Opening hours: Mon-Wed, closed; Thurs, 6pm-1am; Fri, 6pm-2am; Sat, 2pm-2am; Sun, 4pm-10.30pm.

Scores

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 10/10

Drinks: 10/10

Value: 8/10