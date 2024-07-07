Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A supper club is coming to a Leeds gallery for a pop-up this summer.

Sunny Bank Mills Gallery in Farsley, is hosting a pop-up supper club for two nights only between Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13.

Created by artist, chef and academic Helen Russell Brown, the Edible Playground supper club is a playful rejection of table manners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diners are invited to put their elbows on the table and take a trip down memory lane to rediscover the joy and nostalgia of food.

The menu is inspired by Helen’s own personal food memories from childhood and beyond.

A pop-up supper club is coming to Sunny Bank Mills this month. Pictured is culinary artist Helen Russell Brown. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

Full of warm familiar treats as well as some surreal culinary experiments. Diners are invited to sit at a sculptural tablescape and experience a meal that sits at the intersection between food, art and playgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Russell Brown said: “We always seem to be looking for the next adventure, experience, or undiscovered place - how nice to sink back into nostalgia and rediscover the sticky memories of our younger years as a source of comfort and delight.

“Join us for an edible journey inspired by memories of classroom games, building sandcastles and a healthy obsession for knickerbocker glories.

“I've always been fascinated with breaking the rules of the dining table, perhaps starting with 'no elbows on the table' at family gatherings.

“Having fun with food was always encouraged in our household though. Dad's pea sandwiches (didn't go down well at the time) and blue toast (impressed guests at sleepovers), and mum's epic birthday cake scenes (think fairy castle complete with a foil moat) are some of my favourite memories of kitchen mischief.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes before the exhibition Don’t Play With Your Food at Sunny Bank Mills, which invites customers to take a seat at the table and rediscover the joy of food.

Artists have long used food as a stimulus for their work and to hold a mirror up to society.

The exhibition creates meaning with the humble cabbage and transforms simple things such as bread and milk into timeless works of art.

Arts director at Sunny Bank Mills Anna Turzynskia said: “It’s summertime and we wanted our latest exhibition to inspire visitors regardless of their age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don’t Play With Your Food is an exhibition born out of many conversations and is an invitation to reconsider your relationship to food.

I have always been fascinated by how artists use food in their work, and how the lines between chef, designer, scientist and artist can be blurred.

“So, I have invited lots of different people into the gallery to play with the idea of eating, cooking and where our food comes from.