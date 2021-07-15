Stick or Twist Leeds Wetherspoons: First look inside rebuilt Merrion Way pub
Leeds Wetherspoons pub Stick or Twist reopens next week (July 20) - and we have the a sneak preview of what it looks like inside.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:14 pm

Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:40 pm
The company has spent £1.8 million developing the pub, in a new unit in Merrion Way, three years after the original Wetherspoons pub on the site was demolished.
The new pub, which retains the original pub's name, is 25 per cent larger than the original.
The landlord of the unit which housed the old Stick or Twist demolished it in 2018 to make way for student accommodation.
It had first opened as a Wetherspoons pub in 1997, below a casino, hence the name.
All photos: Steve Riding.
