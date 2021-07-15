Stick or Twist, Merrion Way.
Stick or Twist Leeds Wetherspoons: First look inside rebuilt Merrion Way pub

Leeds Wetherspoons pub Stick or Twist reopens next week (July 20) - and we have the a sneak preview of what it looks like inside.

The company has spent £1.8 million developing the pub, in a new unit in Merrion Way, three years after the original Wetherspoons pub on the site was demolished.

The new pub, which retains the original pub's name, is 25 per cent larger than the original.

The landlord of the unit which housed the old Stick or Twist demolished it in 2018 to make way for student accommodation.

It had first opened as a Wetherspoons pub in 1997, below a casino, hence the name.

Historical photos and details of local history, as well as artwork and images of local scenes and characters of the area, are displayed in the pub, together with information boards relating to events.

There are outside terraces, to the side and front of the building, with bifold doors opening onto it from the pub.

Food will be served throughout the day, from opening until 11pm every day.

The new pub will be open from 8am until 12 midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 8am until 1am Friday and Saturday.

