Starbucks has launched its autumn range - featuring the iconic PSL

The coffee chain has introduced the Pumpkin Spice Caramel Macchiato

Other autumn items include sweet and savoury food treats

Temperatures are dropping and leaves are falling off the trees, which means the cosy season of autumn is here.

For coffee lovers, there is one huge sign that autumn has officially arrived, the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks.

However, the Pumpkin Spice Latte isn’t the only Pumpkin Spice-flavoured drink Starbucks is offering this autumn.

Alongside plenty of merchandise, Starbucks has introduced other hot drinks, treats and more to its autumn menu, which arrived in stores on Thursday, September 4.

What are the pumpkin-themed items at Starbucks?

The traditional Pumpkin Spice Latte is making a return, which can be served classic, as an iced latte or as a Frappuccino. It can also be made vegan with a dairy alternative and vegan whip topping. A brand-new addition is the Pumpkin Spice Caramel Macchiato, which is also available iced.

Other pumpkin items available include:

Pumpkin-Shaped Chocolate Brownie

Pumpkin Marble Loaf Cake

Pumpkin Mug

Pumpkin Tumbler

Reusable Pumpkin Hot Cup 2025

What else is included on Starbucks’ autumn menu?

Other autumn menu items include savoury and sweet food, as well as themed drinks and merchandise. Here is what you will find at Starbucks this autumn.

Vintage Cheddar & Smoked Bacon Quiche

Vintage Cheddar & Onion Quiche

Pork & Maple Bacon Lattice

White Chocolate & Cherry Blondie

Toffee Apple Muffin

Green Glow Slime Cold Cup

Peep Cat Mug

Siena Fog Cold Cup

What has the public response been to the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte?

One social media user wrote: “Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks literally tastes like autumn”, while another wrote: “Now all of a sudden I’m addicted to pumpkin spice coffee especially from Starbucks the pumpkin spice latte so good!”

For more information on Starbucks’ autumn menu, please visit its website.