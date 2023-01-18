Award-winning restaurant The Man Behind The Curtain came in 75th place, with the SquareMeal reviewer writing: “Carving out its own quirky niche, eating at The Man Behind the Curtain is unlike any other dining experience in the UK. Dishes bounce from Japanese- and Indian-inspired plates through to tropical desserts and a take on tiramisu.”

Owned by Middlesbrough chef Michael O'Hare, the Man Behind The Curtain is well-known for its interesting cuisine, earning itself a Michelin star in October 2015. The restaurant can be found on Vicar Lane and is open Tuesday to Saturday.

Indian restaurant Tharavadu also made it onto SquareMeal’s compilation, coming in 93rd place – making it only other Leeds restaurant on the coveted list. The reviewer wrote: “This well-respected Indian restaurant in Leeds has a vast menu with a special focus on Keralan cuisine. Kerala’s long coastline was historically an arrival point for visiting traders and led to the area being a hub of new flavours and influences that blend together beautifully.”

Tharavadu, Mill Hill, Leeds. Chilli Paneer. Picture: Tony Johnson

Tharavadu has often been visited by the stars thanks to its renowned take on Keralan food, with the likes of Simon Pegg and the New Zealand cricket team all dining within the last year. Tharavadu can be found on Mill Hill in Leeds city centre and is open Monday to Saturday.