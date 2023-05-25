So Choir! is hosting a 1990s singalong evening in York in June.

Yorkshire-based So Choir! is taking over the venue for a night of mixtape bangers, hands-in-the-air anthems and guilty pleasures from the defining decade in music.

So Choir! was formed in 2016 and has been bringing people together to sing top songs in awesome harmony in bars around the county ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve been on the TV, recorded videos for YouTube and even ended up touring with the artists whose songs they’ve covered.

So Choir! frontman Nic Slack said: “So Choir! events are a total blast.

“You’ll sing, laugh, make friends with random strangers and discover muscles you never knew existed.

“Bring what you’ve got - all voices are welcome.”

Tickets, which are priced from £4-£7.50 are available at https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/so-choir-mega-90s-sing-the-fulford-arms-tickets/13241418