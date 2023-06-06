Slim Chickens has opened restaurants in cities across the country including London, Birmingham and Manchester. It aims to be a place where customers can “relax and feel at home” while eating delicious chicken tenders.

The popular chain serves a variety of food – but its building blocks are its homemade chicken tenders. The menu includes tenders and wings, sandwiches and wraps, salad and sides with 14 dipping sauces.

This July, it will take permanent residency in the Trinity Shopping Centre on level one. The grand opening will take place from 12pm on July 6 and the first 30 customers will be given three free chicken tenders with their orders.

Slim Chickens is taking permanent residency in Trinity Shopping Centre from July 6. Photo: Slim Chickens

The chain writes on its website: “Our time-tested recipe has become a household favourite, locking in flavour with our southern-style buttermilk marinade and lightly breaded by hand with every order.”