Six by Nico Leeds launches interstellar dining concept with Space menu

Prepare for lift off - Six by Nico is about to take dining to another dimension with its newest menu.

The latest concept, Space, is set to launch in Leeds next week with a six-course mission through galaxies of flavour, textures and celestial creativity.

The new menu draws inspiration from astronomy, interstellar travel, and the futuristic possibilities of food beyond Earth,.

Chief Nico Simeone said: “Space is about pushing the boundaries of flavour and presentation.

“We asked ourselves: what might food look and taste like on a space station, or on a distant planet?

“The result is a menu that’s both playful and thought-provoking with a journey for the palate and imagination.”

Highlights for the limited menu, which starts on August 25 for 12 weeks, include the Zero Gravity Oyster, a Solar Flare flat iron and a baked vanilla custard.

It comes after the team launched a new crowdfund initiative inviting its most loyal customers and potential investors to become co-owners in the brand.

Six by You marks a new chapter as a community-first equity initiative that invites diners into an exclusive group of investors, rewarding them for their support and giving them the opportunity to help shape the future of the brand.

More than £2m has been raised by almost 5,000 community members.

