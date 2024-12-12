Six by Nico delivers festive cheer straight to your door with new Christmas dinner offering

This Christmas, customers can enjoy a five-course feast delivered directly to their doorsteps on Christmas Eve, courtesy of Nico Simeone, Founder and CEO of Six by Nico, the pioneering restaurant group renowned for its ever-evolving menu concept.

Six by Nico has announced a festive package which takes care of every detail, offering customers an unforgettable gourmet treat and a stress-free Christmas day. The exclusive Christmas by Nico At Home menu promises to bring the sophistication of fine dining to your festive table, with five expertly crafted courses designed to delight your diners.

With limited availability, the at-home offering means shoppers can impress guests with a unique and personally crafted Christmas feast, with a choice of indulgent starters, including Lobster Tortellini with Shellfish Bisque or a velvety Roasted Butternut Squash Velouté served with freshly baked sourdough bread.

For the main event, choose between a succulent Aged Beef Wellington or a Roasted Turkey Roulade wrapped in Smoked Bacon and Stuffing. Each is accompanied by a decadent array of sides – from Baked Potato Terrine to Smoked Bacon Pigs in Blankets – and finished with a rich Red Wine Jus.

Enjoy a delicious selection of festive favourites this Christmas

Finally, customers can indulge in Nico’s signature Sticky Toffee Pudding, served with Salted Caramel Sauce and Clotted Cream, before concluding the meal with a perfectly paired cheese course featuring Tunworth Cheese, Spiced Fig Chutney, and Artisan Crackers.

Delivered fresh to your door and ready to heat and serve, Christmas by Nico At Home offers an effortlessly elegant way to enjoy a five-course foodie experience in the comfort of your own home on Christmas Day.

Nico Simeone, CEO and Founder of the Six Company, commented: “At a time of year which can be particularly stressful, we want to make Christmas as easy as possible for Six by Nico customers, so that they can make the most of their precious time with friends and family.

“The Christmas by Nico At Home menu delivers our unique dining concept to the tables of customers with a special festive twist, helping to make this Christmas a complete showstopper. The choice of delicious festive offerings aims to keep everyone around the dinner table happy for an unforgettable and indulgent Christmas, a gift from our family at Six by Nico, to yours.”

Full details of both menu options are as follows:

5-COURSE CHRISTMAS FEAST: Aged Beef Wellington For 4 – £275 (£68.75pp)

Every Christmas by Nico Aged Beef Wellington Box for 2 includes:

· Aged Beef Wellington (approx 1.2kg)

· Lobster Tortellini with Classic Shellfish Bisque

· Roasted Butternut Squash Veloute

· Baked Soja Sourdough

· Baked Potato Dauphinoise

· Mulled Red Cabbage

· Creamed Savoy Cabbage & Pancetta

· Butter Braised Carrots

· Smoked Bacon Pigs in Blankets

· Red Wine Jus

· Christmas Spiced Sticky Toffee Pudding with Salted Caramel Sauce

· Clotted Cream

· Vanilla Creme Anglaise

· Tunworth Cheese

· Spiced Fig Chutney

· Artisan Crackers

5-COURSE CHRISTMAS FEAST: Roasted Turkey & Stuffing Roulade For 4 — £225 (£56.25pp)

Every Christmas by Nico Roasted Turkey, Smoked Bacon & Stuffing Roulade Box for 2 includes:

· Roasted Turkey, Smoked Bacon & Stuffing Roulade

· Lobster Tortellini with Classic Shellfish Bisque

· Roasted Butternut Squash Veloute

· Baked Soja Sourdough

· Baked Potato Dauphinoise

· Mulled Red Cabbage

· Creamed Savoy Cabbage & Pancetta

· Butter Braised Carrots

· Smoked Bacon Pigs in Blankets

· Red Wine Jus

· Christmas Spiced Sticky Toffee Pudding with Salted Caramel Sauce

· Clotted Cream

· Vanilla Creme Anglaise

· Tunworth Cheese

· Spiced Fig Chutney

· Artisan Crackers

The exclusive Christmas by Nico At Home offering is available to preorder at https://bit.ly/ChristmasbyNico2024