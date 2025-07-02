A popular sports bar in Leeds has rebranded to celebrate women’s sport - and there could be free pints on the cards.

The Brotherhood, on New Briggate, transformed into ‘The Sisterhood’ for the summer, with big plans for two of the most exciting events of the year - the Women’s Euros and the Rugby World Cup.

As the Euros kick off tonight (July 2), fans can catch all the action live on the big screens at the pub. Then, as the Lionesses begin their campaign this Saturday in a clash against France, the venue will offer a free pint of Heineken to every customer when England score their first goal of the tournament.

It’s not the first time the pub has rebranded - the venue gained massive attention during the Women’s Euros 2022. But the initiative is returning bigger and better this year with an immersive matchday experience.

Customers can also expect an electric matchday experience with both venues decked out with Sisterhood England bunting and every Lioness match celebrated with table favours and special goodies for fans.

There’ll be food and drink promotions, confetti cannons to celebrate those all-important goals, and live drummers and saxophone players to turn the pre-match and post-match build-up into a high-energy celebration.

Throughout August and September all eyes will be on the women’s Rugby World Cup, which has been expanded to include 16 teams and will be hosted across eight venues and cities throughout England.

Fans can expect the same unbeatable atmosphere and fun throughout the tournament, with plenty of surprises and celebrations planned to make every match one to remember.

The Brotherhood director and founder Seema Dhiman said: “The Sisterhood is more than a name change, it’s a statement of solidarity, celebration, and support for women in sport. We hope to engage local communities, particularly women’s football and rugby clubs, and promote greater inclusivity and representation in the game.

“It’s going to be more than watching a game, it promises to be an immersive experience that brings people together in full voice setting the tone for two tournaments the nation won’t forget and, fingers crossed, triumph for England in both!”

The campaign will also support Her Game Too, a charity championing gender inclusivity in sport, amplifying the voices of women and girls across the football community.

Her Game Too CEO and founder Caz May said: “This summer belongs to women’s sport, and we’re absolutely thrilled to see The Brotherhood rebrand again as The Sisterhood. It is one of the only venues in the UK championing women’s sport in such a bold and meaningful way promoting inclusivity, and community, which reflects exactly what Her Game Too stands for.

“Initiatives like this not only create incredible atmospheres for fans but also help push the conversation forward about equality in sport. We’re incredibly grateful for the support and proud to be part of a campaign that celebrates women and girls at every level of their game.”