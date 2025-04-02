The Seven Hills bar on Brunswick Street in Morley has been accredited by Cask Marque | Google

A “super, super micro bar” in Morley has received an acceditation recognising its quality of beer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of Seven Hills bar, which has been opened for five years, on Brunswick Street in Morley Bottoms are celebrating this week after being awarded the Cask Marque accreditation for serving the perfect pint of cask conditioned ale.

Frank Tighe, who co-owns the bar with Danny Avison, said: “This award is a great endorsement for us. A lot of people visit the pub especially for the cask ale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's taken a lot or hard work but it is really gratifying to know that we are getting things right.”

The Seven Hills bar on Brunswick Street in Morley has been accredited by Cask Marque | Google

The accreditation is given to licensees whose cask ale passes a quality audit of the beer and cellar standards. It was founded in 1998 and is backed by 50 of the country’s leading brewers and pub companies.

Cask Marque director, Paul Nunny, said: “Frank and Danny should feel justifiably proud of this great achievement, which not only recognises the effort they put into serving the perfect pint but also acts as an independent guarantee of quality for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All too often, publicans don’t appreciate the care and attention cask beers require and then run the risk of losing custom by serving pints that are below par.”

The award comes shortly after the bar - along with 18 other spots in Morley - was visited by those behind the YouTube channel ‘The Great British Pub Crawl”.