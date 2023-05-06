The popular stretch has been transformed in recent years into a trendy place to eat and drink, home to a growing number of independent bars and pubs. After a long week at work, I decided to visit Seven Hills on a Saturday night to enjoy some pre-dinner birthday drinks with family .

Tucked away just around the corner from the main street at Morley Bottoms, the independent Brunswick Street bar serves craft and cask beer and gins from around the world. I was delighted to be met by a warm and welcoming interior.

With a modern yet old-fashioned feel, Seven Hills is a small one-roomed micro-bar with two handpumps with changing beers. The bar front, floor, tables and chairs are all wooden and there are portraits hanging on the walls.

Whether you are looking for a straightforward pint, an ale or a selection of delicious cocktails, Seven Hills really does have you covered on all counts. It even features an extensive gin list featuring an array of flavoured gins and different tonics – making it the perfect venue for all the gin-lovers out there.

During my visit I tasted one of the venue’s carefully-selected ales before moving on to a deliciously refreshing flavoured gin – the perfect pre-meal drinks to get the night started.

The venue was made to feel even more welcoming by staff who went out of there way to make you feel at home – even stopping by for a quick chat with customers when time would allow. It is a type of service you frankly just don’t see enough of these days and it helps to separate Seven Hills from the rest.

It may be small but the venue, on certain nights, even offers live entertainment, including stand up gigs. This uniquely designed, independent bar is certainly a must-visit on a night out in Morley, with its cosy feeling and serving staff willing to go above and beyond to make you feel at home.

Factfile

Address: 1 Brunswick St, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DG

Opening Hours: Monday, closed; Tuesday-Thursday, 5pm-11.30pm; Friday, 4pm-11.30pm; Saturday, 1pm-11.30pm; Sunday, 1pm-9pm.

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 9/10