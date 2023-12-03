Seven best BYOB restaurants in Leeds where customers can save money enjoying their favourite booze

Bringing your own bottle to a restaurant gives foodies in the city the chance to enjoy their favourite tipples without breaking the bank.
There are plenty of fabulous eateries in Leeds, but when budgets are a bit tighter, a BYOB venue may be the way to go.
We’ve taken the work out of choosing, so without further ado, here’s our pick of the best BYOB restaurants in Leeds –
1. BYOB
Here's our pick of the best BYOB restaurants in Leeds. Photo: National World
2. Shokupan
Japanese favourite Shokupan offers fabulous ‘sandos’ for breakfast and lunch, and recently expanded with a dinner option. It is then that customers may want to bring their own bottles, enhancing the dining experience with a personalized touch. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Blue Tiger
When it comes to value for money, it doesn’t get better than Bramley’s Blue Tiger. Serving up authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine, it is renowned as one of the city’s best BYOB spots. Photo: James Hardisty
4. La Besi
Italian gem La Besi is enticing enough with its relaxed ambiance and traditional cuisine. So when diners discovered that the compact restaurant stands out for the additional perk of offering BYOB, it’s no wonder that it’s a busy spot. Photo: Steve Riding
5. La Princesse
La Princesse is a local favourite for authentic Moroccan cuisine in Leeds. Nestled in its cosy Headingley setting, it’s perfect for bringing your own booze to enhance the warmth and those Moroccan flavors. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Jino's Thai Cafe
Jino's Thai Cafe is famed for its aromatic curries and sharing platters. But it’s elevated by the fact that it allows customers to BYOB too. Photo: Gary Longbottom