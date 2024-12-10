Savour the flavours of Yorkshire: Wensleydale Creamery unveils a cheesy twist on Afternoon Tea

The Wensleydale Creamery has announced the launch of a ‘Cheesy Afternoon Tea for Two’ in Calvert’s Restaurant at its Visitor Centre, based at Hawes in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

The Cheesy Afternoon Tea showcases the Creamery’s handcrafted cheeses, complemented with locally made artisan chutney and rich fruitcake. Guests can enjoy the stunning panoramic views of the rolling Yorkshire Dales as they indulge in the cheesy selection of dishes in the recently refurbished Calvert’s Restaurant.

Featuring some of the Creamery’s Visitor Centre’s most popular sweet and savoury dishes, the menu includes a classic Three Cheese Quiche, an indulgent oozy Wensleydale Mac n Cheese, and the ‘Ultimate Wensleydale Creamery Rarebit’ made to a secret recipe featuring Yorkshire Wensleydale, Double Yorkshire and Yorkshire Cheddar with Black Sheep Ale.

The dishes are perfectly complemented with locally produced Raydale Preserves Tomato & Chilli Chutney, a fresh salad garnish and chunky chips.

Wensleydale Creamery Afternoon Tea

With a truly Yorkshire twist on dessert, the Calvert’s signature Yorkshire Wensleydale & Ginger Cheese Cheesecake will delight cheese fans. And what better way to complete the menu, with the regional delicacy of serving rich fruitcake with a slice of handcrafted Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese.

The rich sweetness of the fruitcake from Cockett’s Bakery in Hawes is perfectly balanced with the creamy, crumbly freshness of the Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese. Rounding off the cheesy culinary experience is a refreshing pot of Yorkshire Tea, of course!

Originally introduced as a limited two-week special during the summer, its popularity and success has prompted its return and launch with a permanent place on the menu.

The indulgent afternoon tea is the perfect way to enjoy a day out in the Yorkshire Dales, and can also be combined with exploring the UK’s flagship Cheese Visitor Experience.

From learning about the proud 1000-year cheesemaking heritage in the Yorkshire Dales, with their live cheesemaking demonstrations and discovering foods that perfectly pair with each of their handcrafted cheeses, along with finding new favourites in the ‘Taste of Yorkshire Tasting Room’, before peeking inside the Creamery to watch the skilled team of cheesemakers at work!

Trish Cannon, Wensleydale Creamery Visitor Centre director commented: “We’re delighted to announce the launch of our Cheesy Afternoon Tea. After listening to the fantastic response from our visitors, we knew we had to make it a permanent offering, and we can’t wait to welcome more guests to enjoy our cheesy version of the classic afternoon tea!”