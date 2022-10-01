When I’ve been in the past, the place always managed to have the look of a cool, CBGBs-esque indie drinking dive, yet the playlist and the drinks menu have always been more “40-somethings feeling naughty”. Was this for the flannel-clad slackers or the Fleetwood Mac mums and dads?

I was determined, therefore, to get to the bottom of this dimly-lit enigma at the top end of town.

We entered, and it had the appearance of being closed, despite being late afternoon on a Friday. Not that that’s a bad thing – most people seemed to be heading next door to the always-heaving Belgrave Music Hall, meaning we got some peace and quiet.

Sandinista, Cross Belgrave Street, Leeds.

My companion and I ensconced ourselves in the corner between the window and the old Sonic Youth poster. The decor is indeed fascinating for any fan of Music Things – the walls are carpeted with ancient concert posters, and it’s easy for your eyes to become exhausted from looking around.

But don’t fall asleep! Here come the drinks.

Accessing the menu challenges the bar’s vintage wooden vibe, as it involves your phone and a QR code.

Once you get onto the menu, you’ll be faced down with a number of interesting selections. The muso theme is strong on the cocktail section, featuring drinks named after hits from Blur (Coffee & TV – £9), The Clash (Tommy Gun – £9), and White Zombie (erm… White Zombie – £10).

The Tutti Fruitti and Long Island Ice Tea looking resplendent in the afternoon... clouds.

My companion couldn’t resist the novelty menu and went for the Tutti Fruitti (£9) – a sharp and sweet number with strong raspberry overtones. Having never had a Long Island Ice Tea before (I know, right?) I plumped for one –tasted like Lipton, but sweeter and alcoholic, which I guess is the sign of a good one for all LIIT connoisseurs.

We were enjoying the ambiance (helped by us eavesdropping on the group who seemed to have splintered off from a nearby wedding) so much that we decided to order another.

Other drinks here include several beers on tap from independent breweries, with the option of a “flight of thirds” to try three beers at a time. You can even order “grown up” slush puppies! Why I didn’t try one is a mystery that I don’t think I will ever solve.

Speaking of mysteries, I still could not get to the bottom of Sandinista’s unusual vibe, but I don’t think I needed to – just go with it. You’ll enjoy yourself!

Factfile

Address: 5 Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP

Telephone: 0113 824 1500

Opening hours: Monday: Closed

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 3pm-3am

Friday, Saturday: 3pm-4am

Sunday: 3pm-3am

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 9/10