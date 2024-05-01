Rudy's Pizza Napoletana offers 3,000 pizzas on-the-house to new neighbours in York
The York pizzeria will add to Rudy’s already-popular pizzerias in Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester, offering York foodies the opportunity to enjoy Rudy’s authentic Neapolitan pizza, fan-favourite dips and delicious desserts.
Located on High Ousegate, the pizzeria will be set over one floor with ample dining space and an open kitchen. With a private ‘courtyard’ for up to 25 people, visitors can wash down their pizza with a classic Italian spritz in a cosy outdoor space.
Born out of passion for pizza, Rudy’s follows the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza-making, renowned for its consistency and quality. The relaxed yet atmospheric dining concept will serve classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese – all originating from Naples, the birthplace of pizza - alongside paying homage to famous pizzerias around the globe with rotating specials.
Pizza fans who sign up here will have the chance to claim one of 3,000 pizzas available on-the-house once the restaurant opens.
Rudy’s dough is made fresh each day by their in-house pizzaioli, using Caputo ‘00’ flour, and double-fermented for 24 hours, before being topped with the highest-quality, authentic ingredients. This includes San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, and traditional Fior di Latte mozzarella. Staying true to the traditions of Naples, each pizza is cooked for around 60 seconds at over 400°C – resulting in a soft and light pizza with an airy and raised ‘cornicione’ crust.
Further honouring its Neapolitan roots, the new Rudy’s in York will host a well-stocked bar serving iconic Italian spritzes, crisp Italian Poretti lager, and classic stirred-cocktails.
Commenting on the new opening, Neal Bates of Rudy’s Pizza, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors in York and share our Neapolitan pizzas with current Rudy’s lovers, as well as soon-to-be fans. York is renowned for its brilliant food and drink scene, vibrant visitors and unique community which Rudy's are excited to be part of. With the 3,000 pizzas available to claim on us, we’re delighted to open with a bang and be offering a true authentic Neapolitan experience in the iconic York setting.”