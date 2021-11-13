Roxy Ball Room Merrion Street review: Games galore at buzzing ball room

Ten years ago, you’d be hard pressed to find something like it, but now its successful formula is one that’s been replicated in cities across the north.

In an age of endless entertainment options and the rise of gym culture - not to mention the ongoing effects of the pandemic - you need to offer something a bit extra on their night out if you’re to be successful. Cheap pints alone aren’t enough (unless you’re Wetherspoons perhaps).

There are now three Roxy venues in Leeds. Games, big indie tunes and brash decor are the common themes, but for the pure number of activities on offer, then Roxy Ball Room Merrion Street is your best bet.

Roxy Ball Room, Merrion Street.

You can choose from duckpin bowling (smaller pins and balls than tenpin bowling), pool, arcade machines, a karaoke room, ping pong and beer pong and shuffleboard.

Prices vary depending on the time and you’re best off booking ahead if you have a large group.

On a Saturday night, the place is buzzing. Don’t be expecting a quiet pint - the tunes are loud and people are there to unwind, but there’s never any hint of trouble.

The music is seventh heaven for anyone who came of age in the indie rock revival of the noughties, with the more recent anthemic tunes of The Courteeners and Catfish and the Bottlemen keeping the atmosphere lively.

The house Roxy Lager is a decent option if you’re planning on making your way through a few pints, but there’s also Birra Moretti, Camden Pale and Camden Hells on tap, as well as a good range of cocktails for £7.50 each

There’s a decent selection of food on offer too, though don’t be expecting many low fat salads, as it’s the kind of stuff that’s a good accompaniment to beery night.

Half a pizza is £7, with a full-size coming in at £12 - and vegan options are available. Elsewhere, there’s your standard fare of loaded nachos, burgers and chicken wings.

If you’re looking for a fun-filled night on the town, Roxy Ball Room will always be in the running - just be prepared to have a few ping pong balls bounce your way.

Factfile

Address: 9a Merrion St, Leeds LS1 6PQ

Contact: 0113 467 2230

Facebook: @roxyballroommerrionstreet

Opening hours: Monday to Wednesday, 3pm - midnight; Thursday, 3pm - 1am; Friday, noon - 2am; Saturday, noon - 2am; Sunday, 3pm - 1am

Scores

Drinks: 7

Value: 7

Atmosphere: 9

Service: 6

Overall: 7