I followed the gorgeous smell of curry to Indian street food joint Rola Wala, which offers an array of build-your-own bowl or roll options.
First, you choose your base - a naan roll, rice bowl or the ultra-healthy cauli bowl - before selecting your topping, salad, sauce and opting in or out of crunch and a squeeze of lemon.
I went for the rice bowl with Keralan chickpea and coconut curry, all the salad trimmings bar my nemesis, beetroot, and the extra hot sauce.
I added a side of poppadoms with mango chutney and a can of San Pellegrino, and when I was told I could get a cookie for 55p in the two sides for £2 deal, how could I resist?
After worming my way through the busy lunchtime crowds to find a seat, I got started.
Every mouthful was full of vibrant flavours and textures - the tang of pickled onion, the crunch of raw carrot, little bites of perfectly-firm rice, fresh bursts of coriander and a touch of acidity from the lemon.
As I got further down my bowl the warming spices of the Keralan curry came through, with bursts of sweetness from the unconventional addition of pineapple, which to my surprise was delicious.
I scooped up what was left with my poppadoms and honestly, I could have eaten a whole plate of them. They were filled with cumin seeds and moreish-ly salty, with the perfect crunch, although the mango chutney was far too sweet for my liking.
My only other complaint was that the extra hot sauce wasn't that spicy, but I do appreciate I'm very accustomed to chilli and it gets a lot to get my taste buds tingling.
It was a hearty portion, but I still managed to polish off my choc chip cookie, which was super soft and crumbly.
My total bill came to a jaw-dropping £10.70 for what was, in essence, a three-course meal. And although I might have added a few with the addition of the sides, every main course is under 500 calories - even the meat options.
This is fast food turned completely on its head - healthy, fresh and packed with punchy flavours.
And I just missed out on Rola Wala's new menu - which launched on Friday - and includes roti tikka tacos, a garlic naan roll, a new pescatarian filling and extra sides including masala fries and spicy grilled corn.
For those prices, I'll be back to make my way through it.
Factfile
Address: Trinity Kitchen, Trinity Leeds, 27 Albion Street, LS1 5AT
Telephone: 0113 243 4986
Opening hours: Mon-Sat, 11am-8pm; Sun, 12pm-5pm.
Website: rolawala.comScores
Food: 9/10
Value: 10/10
Atmosphere: 7/10
Service: 7/10