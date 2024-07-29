The Riverside Food and Drink Festival, first launched in 2022, took place at the Wetherby Ings this weekend. There was a jam-packed schedule over two days, including live chef demos from local talent.
The fields of the Ings were full of street food from around the world, and guests also enjoyed artisan markets, live music, family-friendly entertainment and a comedy improv show.
Our photographer Steve Riding captured all the action from Saturday’s event.
1. Riverside Food and Drink Festival
The festival is a family-friendly celebration of international and local talent, with guests enjoying food and drink, live music, arts and charity events | Steve Riding
2. Riverside Food and Drink Festival
The green fields of Wetherby Ings were full of international street food, as well as eight independent bars | Steve Riding
3. Riverside Food and Drink Festival
Holley Wilson of Wetherby and Abbie Green of Monk Fryston raise a cheers | Steve Riding
4. Riverside Food and Drink Festival
Maggie Bree, seven, and Lola Broadbent, eight, with their churros | Steve Riding
5. Riverside Food and Drink Festival
There was plenty of family entertainment for the diners, ranging from hypnotists and magicians to top-rated comedians | Steve Riding
6. Riverside Food and Drink Festival
As well as the main stage entertainment, roaming performers made their way around the site | Steve Riding
