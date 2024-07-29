15 brilliant pictures as families enjoy the Riverside Food and Drink Festival in Wetherby

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 29th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

Families enjoyed street food, cooking demonstrations, entertainment and more at a Wetherby food and drink festival this weekend.

The Riverside Food and Drink Festival, first launched in 2022, took place at the Wetherby Ings this weekend. There was a jam-packed schedule over two days, including live chef demos from local talent.

The fields of the Ings were full of street food from around the world, and guests also enjoyed artisan markets, live music, family-friendly entertainment and a comedy improv show.

Our photographer Steve Riding captured all the action from Saturday’s event.

The festival is a family-friendly celebration of international and local talent, with guests enjoying food and drink, live music, arts and charity events

1. Riverside Food and Drink Festival

The festival is a family-friendly celebration of international and local talent, with guests enjoying food and drink, live music, arts and charity events | Steve Riding

The green fields of Wetherby Ings were full of international street food, as well as eight independent bars

2. Riverside Food and Drink Festival

The green fields of Wetherby Ings were full of international street food, as well as eight independent bars | Steve Riding

Holley Wilson of Wetherby and Abbie Green of Monk Fryston raise a cheers

3. Riverside Food and Drink Festival

Holley Wilson of Wetherby and Abbie Green of Monk Fryston raise a cheers | Steve Riding

Maggie Bree, seven, and Lola Broadbent, eight, with their churros

4. Riverside Food and Drink Festival

Maggie Bree, seven, and Lola Broadbent, eight, with their churros | Steve Riding

There was plenty of family entertainment for the diners, ranging from hypnotists and magicians to top-rated comedians

5. Riverside Food and Drink Festival

There was plenty of family entertainment for the diners, ranging from hypnotists and magicians to top-rated comedians | Steve Riding

As well as the main stage entertainment, roaming performers made their way around the site

6. Riverside Food and Drink Festival

As well as the main stage entertainment, roaming performers made their way around the site | Steve Riding

