Revolución de Cuba, located on Call Lane, has announced a week-long celebration of Cuba’s first and only snowfall on March 12, 1857, with free cocktails on the cards for its customers. Guests can collect a ‘Snow Day’ coupon entitling them to a free Paradise Punch or Kingston Colada cocktail on any visit between Sunday, March 12 to Saturday 18 March.

The Kingston Colada is a unique twist on the classic colada cocktail and combines the new Bacardí Caribbean spiced rum with Bacardí Carta Blanca, Wray and Nephew, pineapple and cream of coconut before being blended and topped with Bottega Millesimato.The Paradise Punch combines the Bacardí Caribbean spiced with Wray and Nephew, velvet falernum, lime, orange, honey and Angostura Bitters before being shaken and served over ice.

The celebration also marks the start of the latest limited edition menu, which rotate every eight weeks. The menu includes the ‘Snow Day’ specials, Paradise Punch and Kingston Colada, alongside two other Bacardí cocktails, including Miami Iced and Tropical Treacle.

Revolución de Cuba is giving away free cocktails this March