Restaurant given green light for late night football gathering despite objections

A Leeds restaurant will be allowed serve drinks at a late night gathering despite facing an objection from the council.

Concerns were raised over possible noise nuisance after Axum Bar and Restaurant on Regent Street applied to hold the event on November 1.

A licensing hearing was told alcohol would be sold until 5am at the Ethiopian and Eritrean restaurant following games of football.

A formal objection was raised by the council’s Environmental Protection Team.

Senior enforcement officer Kate Rowell told councillors there had previously been noise complaints from people living nearby.

She told councillors: “It is surrounded by two large residential complexes.”

Yosef Alemayo, who applied for a Temporary Event Notice (TEN), said there were no problems when the event was previously held.

He said: “We did it for five years every year and we never had any issues.”

Mr Alemayo said four teams would take part in games of football before the gathering. He said: “Everybody comes from all over the UK.”

The licensing sub-committee had the option of issuing a counter notice to stop the event taking place.

James Gibson, Labour councillor for Cross Gates and Whinmoor, said: “5am is very late in that area when you have a residential area backing onto to it.”

Councillors agreed to allow the TEN at the hearing at Leeds Civic Hall.

Roundhay Labour member Jordan Bowden, chairing the hearing, said: “Please remind people when they are leaving at 5am to be as quiet as possible.”