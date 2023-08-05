The team behind the much-loved Residence 74 in Ireland Wood opened their third venue earlier this year, promising a seamless transition from chill daytime cafe to lively evening cocktail venue.

Having tried (and loved) the original cafe, the North Lane bar has been on my radar to try out for some time. Residence Headingley doesn’t look much from the street, but step inside and you’ll be greeted with an eye-catching blend of textures and raw materials - exposed brick walls and metal pipes are contrasted with lush greenery and soft leather seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every corner of the venue has been carefully designed and, for a dreary Wednesday evening, I was surprised at how full it was. We were greeted by warm and welcoming staff who found us a seat by the window.

Our reviewer tried Residence Headingley, a cafe, bar and kitchen in North Lane (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

We were just stopping by for a drink after work, but the evening menu looked very tempting - a mix of nibbles, small plates and larger meals, from tacos and burgers to salads and stuffed jalapenos. Brunch is served throughout the day, while bottomless brunch or dinner is also available.

Residence has an intriguing and fantastically broad range of cocktails, inspired by flavours from around the world - from the Bourbon Smash on the North America menu to the Roku Revival made with Japanese gin.

I went for the Lady Residence cocktail, made with Wolfe Bros raspberry and hibiscus gin, apricot brandy, citrus, pomegranate syrup and raspberry. As I was driving, I requested a smaller measure and the bartender was very happy to tweak the cocktail for me. It was deliciously sharp, almost the flavour of the crisp green apple it was garnished with, finishing with warm and spiced notes from the apricot brandy. As someone who doesn’t like their cocktails overly sweet, I found it perfectly balanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My guest went for one of four non-alcoholic cocktails, The Minty One. It was light and refreshing, with apple, citrus, mint, elderflower and lemonade, and presented like a mojito. After tasting a sip, I ended up getting one for myself, and our total bill for a cocktail and two mocktails was a standard £19.

The Lady Residence cocktail and the Minty One mocktail (Photo by National World)

The staff were laid back, welcoming and chatty - while running a slick operation - much like the overall vibe of Residence Headingley. It delivered on quality without trying too hard, serving exemplary tipples in a casual and friendly atmosphere. Residence have nailed it again.

Factfile

Address: 5 North Lane, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 3HG

Telephone: 0113 210 2822

Opening hours: Mon-Thur, 9am-11pm; Fri-Sat, 9am-11.30pm; Sun, 9am-5pm.

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10