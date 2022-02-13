Matt Nolan, 32, leads the kitchen team at the Leeds pub - famed for its roast dinners.

Watch him cook the dish above and follow his recipe at home:

Ingredients: 1 pork tenderloin; 200g black pudding; 8 slices prosciutto; puff pastry; two Granny Smith apples; 1 egg; two large potatoes; butter; thyme; rosemary; 1 garlic clove; 500ml beef stock; 200ml cider; handful oyster mushrooms; spinach.

Matt Nolan is the head chef at the Lamb and Flag in Leeds (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Method:

To make the wellington, cut the pork tenderloin into two pieces and remove any fat and sinyu.

In a hot pan, seal all sides and season with salt and pepper. Leave to cool.

Place four slices of prosciutto and cover with black pudding, place the pork on top and wrap with cling film.

Matt has shared his recipe for a pork wellington, served with apple puree, fondant potatoes and an oyster mushroom sauce

Place in fridge to chill for 30 mins, then remove cling film and wrap with the puff pastry.

Egg-wash the top of pastry and cook at 200 degrees for 27 minutes. This should be used as a guide as each loin will be a different thickness or weight.

To make the apple puree, peel the Granny Smith apples, remove the core and cut into cubes. Cook in the microwave for around two minutes, until soft, then blend until smooth.

For the potato fondant, peel the potatoes and cut into a circular fondant shape. Place in an oven tray with the butter, thyme, rosemary and garlic and cook in the oven for around 20 minutes, until soft inside and crispy on the outside.

To make the sauce, reduce 500ml beef stock and add 200ml cider. Saute the oyster mushrooms and add butter to finish.

Plate the wellington and add the puree, potato fondant and mushroom sauce. Add washed raw spinach and serve.