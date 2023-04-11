Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin praises 'gorgeous' Leeds Greek takeaway that 'ticks every single box'
YouTube sensation Danny Malin was full of praise for a new Greek takeaway spot in Leeds, saying that it “tick every single box”.
The Leeds resident took a trip to the recently opened Greek street food spot Pittafan on Roundhay Road in Oakwood for his YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway, which has built up a huge following in the years since Danny first started rating takeaways.
Danny introduced the recent episode saying he was going to Pittafan, adding: “At first I thought ‘did you say Peter Pan!?’”
After Danny arrives he begins setting up his trusty fold-away chair and table, saying: “What a beautiful evening. I love it when it gets like this. The birds are chirping, the flowers are coming up, you get the fresh air in your lungs.”
There was a queue of people at the takeaway when Danny stepped in and it took a while before he was able to order the mixed grill for one – which was made up of pork gyros, chicken souvlaki, lamb kebab and lamb chops served with pitta breads, chip, tzatziki and mixed salad. After adding a piece of cake and water, the total came to £21.
After setting up outside (and inevitably having fans ask to have pictures taken) the food then arrives and Danny starts by dipping some chips into the tzatziki, saying: “I love the stuff. Proper freshens up your palette.”
He then has a bite of the skewered chicken, saying: “It’s cooked to perfection. That’s got a little crunch from the little burnt bits. It’s full of flavour and got a nice bit of seasoning to it.”
He then has a helping of the lamb kebab, saying it smelt “full of peppers” and even had a hint of citrus. He says: “Oh my God. It’s ram packed with seasoning. As soon as you put it in your mouth it starts popping off all over the place.”
The salad offers a “nice freshness” to the feast, with Danny saying: “I never thought I’d say I love salad but when it’s with a mixed kebab like this, by heck is it nice.”
A bite of the lamb chop is met with a “wow”, before Danny tries the “soft, springy” pitta bread. He then moves on to the pork gyros, which again is met with an “Oh my God”, with Danny adding: “What I like about it is how it goes a bit crispy. That, with the sauce and the bread and a couple of chips in, is absolutely amazing. The flavour coming through, shaved off to a nice thickness, is absolutely bang on.”
Danny then moves on to the chocolate mouse cake which he ordered after it caught his eye. He then finds it’s a moose “with a bit of sponge in”, that features a “nice rich chocolate with a bit of sponge”, adding: “I’m glad I tried a bit of mouse cake. I’ll come back for a bit of that.”
He then sums up the meal and is full of praise for the platter, saying: “For me that is the sort of meal where I will come every day of the week to be honest. For me it’s ticked every single box. It’s a solid 10 out of 10 for me without a shadow of a doubt.”