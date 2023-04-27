The host of the hit YouTube channel, who is based in Leeds, visited My Spice & Grill on Kirkstall Road recently, adding it to his long list of takeaway reviews in the Leeds area.

As he drove along Kirkstall Road, Danny explained that he was visiting the spot straight after an appearance on Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being given a number of recommendations by the waitress, Danny settled on the restaurant’s special Mixed Dream Donner; made up of mixed meats packed into the takeaway’s homemade sesame bread and filled with salad, feta and sauces. He also upgrades to peri peri dry masala fries and adds a portion of donner meat spring rolls and a baklava for desert, which came to £14.93.

Danny Malin eating at My Spice & Grill on Kirkstall Road in Burley. Photo: Youtube/Rate My Takeaway

After setting up his trademark foldaway chair and table outside, Danny has a chat with some of those who recognise him before spotting that he’s set up next to The Spy Shop, which advertises selling surveillance equipment. He jokes: “They’ve probably got a camera on us right now.”

When the two trays of food land from the “lovely” waitress, Danny tries a few of the chips, which have “been tossed in a lot of stuff”. He then checks out the three dips, which he had to pay extra for, saying: “They’re not big enough for me, them. I like them when they’re in big tubs. I don’t know if some of you have found recently that some of these takeaways are moving to smaller dips. You’re paying 65p or 70p and there’s not a lot there.”

Next up are the spring rolls, which appear “nice and crispy” and are “not dripping in oil or grease”. The insides were filled with donner meat and after a couple of bites Danny rated them as “bang on”, saying: “That donner meat has got a beautiful flavour to it and there’s a nice crisp to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He next begins tucking into the tightly packed donner kebab sandwich, saying: “It’s looking like a dream, that.”

After taking a hefty bite, he adds: “We’ve got the beautiful bread, then you’ve got lovely, decent sized thickness of donner meat.

"The key thing for me is the meat. It’s absolutely gorgeous. The chicken shwarma is cooked to perfection and the donner meat is some of the best I’ve tried in a while. There’s a clean flavour to it. Mix it together with the sauces and wow.”

The baklava, a favourite of Danny’s goes down well also, with him saying: “After having all the sauces and savoury bits, that works really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summing up the meal, Danny says: “It is voted one of the best kebabs and I can see why. It’s bursting with flavour, freshness, texture, crispiness; it’s got it all here.