The Youtube star will be hosting the meet-and-greet at the Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield on Saturday 25 March, with tickets now on sale for the coveted event. Danny will also be bringing his motor home with him so fans can take a look inside and take photographs.

Danny shot to fame during the pandemic, becoming a hit Youtuber with over 500 million views and nearly 600k subscribers. He is regularly spotted throughout the UK and decided to host his latest event at The Ridings Shopping Centre as he regularly shops there with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I love meet and greets because it is my fans who pay my bills and have got me where I am today. But we’re keeping this one ticketed only to give people a chance to chat and a bit more time to meet me and the whole Rate My Takeaway team who will be there.”

Danny Malin hosts his meet and greet on 25 March at the Ridings Shopping Centre

Danny, who is a director of Sparkle (Community Media CIC), will be raising money to support the Content Creators Academy: a community group he is setting up with Sparkle.

Craig Higgins, marketing manager for The Ridings Shopping Centre, said: “We are pleased to welcome family man, committed fundraiser, and award-winning Danny Malin - presenter of Rate My Takeaway to the centre. It’s a great opportunity for his local fans to meet him and his famous van!”

Advertisement Hide Ad