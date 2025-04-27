Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rasoi Stories takes inspiration from the length and breadth of India, from the street food of Mumbai to the seafood of Goa.

I’m a little cautious when an Indian menu is so extensive - can a chef really execute dishes from across one of the most culinary diverse countries in the world?

The answer, for Rasoi Stories, is a resounding yes.

The family-run restaurant is housed in the Old Police Station in Chapel Allerton. A sign above the door, a coat of arms and an pillar etched with the letters ‘LPC’ give away the history of the Grade-II listed building.

We visited late on a weekday evening with no booking, but the manager warmly accommodated us, giving us a lovely cosy table looking out onto Harrogate Road.

Rasoi Stories is housed in the old police station in Chapel Allerton | National World

The decor is bright and modern - velvet dining chairs typical of an Indian restaurant, pops of royal blue on the walls and pictures from across India, reflecting the menu.

We went for the veggie street food sharing plate to start, so we could try as many of the starters as possible. The presentation was simple and could have been tidier, but the delightful array of textures and flavours more than made up for this.

The dahi puri, a popular snack in the state of Maharashtra, exploded with tangy yoghurt, the onion, spinach and potato bhajia were crisp and packed with flavour, and the Punjabi-style tandoori paneer was deliciously smoky.

The street food sharing plate | National World

The samosa chaat was my highlight of the plate - perfectly crisp pastry topped with spicy chickpeas, crunchy sev and fresh bursts of pomegranate seeds. We very quickly demolished everything on the plate, which was accompanied by fresh salad and tangy chutneys.

There’s a fantastic range of curries on the menu from every corner of India, as well as Hyderabadi biryani, dal and tandoori grill options.

I opted for the ‘bhindi dopyaza’ - an okra curry with onions, garlic, tomatoes, black salt and cumin. The okra was cooked to perfection with a nice bite, and not slimy as it easily can be. The flavours were simple but executed well and the dish reminded me of my dad’s home-cooked North Indian food - a fine compliment.

The bhindi dopyaza curry, garlic naan and pulao rice | National World

My friend went for a South Indian dish, the Kerala fish curry with fenugreek, mustard and coconut. She said the fish was perfectly flaky and the creamy sauce was the perfect blend of sweet and tangy.

We shared a garlic naan and pulao rice with our curries; the naan was buttery soft and the rice had a nice bite.

By the time we had finished, we were the last customers in the restaurant, but at no point felt hurried by the lovely, attentive staff.

We were pleasantly surprised with our total bill, which came to just under £60 for the sharing plate, two curries, two sides and two soft drinks - including an optional 10% service charge.

This is a no-frills restaurant showcasing the best of authentic Indian cooking, with friendly service and a warm atmosphere.

Judging by the 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor and glowing customer reviews, this local gem is starting to build up a cult following.

And they’ve just gained a new member of the fan club.

Factfile

Address: The Old Police Station, 106A Harrogate Rd, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, LS7 4LZ

Telephone: 0113 345 2900

Opening hours: Mon, closed; Tues-Thurs, 5pm-10pm; Fri-Sat, 5pm-11pm; Sun, 5pm-10pm

Website: rasoi-stories.co.uk

Food: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10