And an Indian restaurant has extended its opening hours just for the event, giving concert-goers the chance to grab a bite to eat.

Khan’s speciality, Qawwali, is a form of devotional Sufil music and originates from the Indian subcontinent. He has gathered a huge fanbase across the world.

Returning to Leeds after two years, Khan will be performing at the First Direct Arena this Saturday.

Mumtaz will open late this weekend as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan brings his tour to Leeds

Mumtaz, in Leeds Dock, is staying open later for the event, with last orders at 11.30pm.

Asad, the restaurant’s customer and business relations manager, says he “would love to host [fans] at Mumtaz, where the legend himself often dines”.

Khan and Mumtaz have a long-standing relationship - in 2017, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan held a meet and greet at Mumtaz, and in June 2021, he was seen dining at the restaurant.

Mumtaz later posted a lighthearted TikTok video of Khan adopting the lyrics of Hindi song Enna Sona, playing the piano and singing “what a beautiful restaurant Mumtaz has made,” and giving a big thumbs up.

Across his music career, Khan has been able to expand into Bollywood and is loved by many people on either side of the border, in India and Pakistan.

While his song Tere Mast Do Nain, released in 2011, still plays at weddings today, other hits such as Jag Soona Soona Lage are on the tongue of many a heartbroken soul.