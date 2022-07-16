Punters petition for Leeds pub to reopen after authorities shut it down

The New Middleton, in Middleton itself, was closed down in 2020 after numerous brushes with the law, including a mass brawl three years previously.

Police and council licensing officers have accused the Thorpe Street pub’s then managers of showing a “blatant disgregard” for licensing rules.

But now, the venue has applied to reopen under new management, with local woman Tanya Clowes in charge, though the authorities are fighting against the plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers .

A hearing on Tuesday was told a large petition has been organised among the pub’s former customers to get the New Middleton serving pints again.

Volunteers and local tradesmen have also rallied round to bring the premises back up to scratch.

Miss Clowes was a barmaid at the pub until 2017, with the authorities expressing concerns about her having links to the previous management.

But Miss Clowes told the hearing: “The problem with the club is how it was managed before. The previous manager, if there was a fight, she’d just say go outside.

“I’m going to start how I mean to go on. And I’m going to give it my best shot. I believe in myself that I can do this.”

Miss Clowes promised that anyone causing trouble at the venue would be “straight out”, adding, “We know it’s one chance we have to make a go of it.”

Miss Clowes’ solicitor said most of the New Middleton’s problems had started after she’d stopped working there five years ago.

However, the building’s landlord, David Jackson, was previously involved in the running of the premises during its troubled times, the hearing was told.

Urging councillors to prevent the venue reopening, licensing officer Victoria Radford said: “We firmly believe David Jackson will continue to have significant involvement in the premises.

“Should the licence be granted these issues would resurface and a blatant disregard for licensing conditions would re-emerge.”

Ms Radford also expressed “no confidence” in Miss Clowes’ “ability and experience as a licence holder”, claiming she had no background in managing a venue full-time.

But it was agreed that if the council does grant the licence, Mr Jackson would be banned from the premises during operating hours.

At the end of the hearing, the panel of three councillors said a decision would be given in writing to all parties within five working days.