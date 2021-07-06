Pubs can stay open later on Sunday for Euro 2020 final

Boris Johnson has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm – 15 minutes after normal closing time – in case the showpiece event goes to extra time and penalties.

Supporters could be celebrating a historic England win if they overcome Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday and then beat either Spain or Italy in the final at Wembley.

The final is due to start at 8pm, and would ordinarily finish by about 10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sips a pint in the beer garden during a visit to The Mount pub and restaurant in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, on the local election campaign trail. Picture date: Monday April 19, 2021 (photo: PA).

However, the potential for extra time and a penalty shoot-out means the match could end later than planned.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are taking forward plans to allow pubs to open until 11.15pm on Sunday.

“The entire nation has been gripped by the Euros and this will ensure people can come together to enjoy the final in pubs, should they wish to do so.”

England’s progression in the competition – culminating potentially in their first major tournament win since 1966’s World Cup heroics – will be dependent on their semi-final clash with Denmark.

Around 60,000 supporters are expected to attend the event, including the Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association.